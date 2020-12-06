DracutGayle A Tourville (Buote), 56, passed away peacefully at home the morning of November 28th surrounded by family after her courageous, 4 year battle with lung cancer.Gayle was born on December 13, 1963 in Lowell to J. Richard and Carlene (Haberman) Buote of Dracut. She graduated from Greater Lowell Tech in 1981 and went on to marry her childhood sweetheart, Robert Tourville, in 1984.Throughout the years, Gayle was the smiling face and brightest "hello" at the various jobs she held in Dracut. Many will recall Gayle's company from town staples such as Ronnie's Steak house, Scola's, Alden's, McDonalds and Hannaford.Gayle lived a selfless life dedicated to providing love and kindness to everyone she encountered and will be remembered as a source of eternal sunshine to those who had the pleasure of knowing her.In addition to her loving husband and parents, Gayle is survived by her two sisters and their husbands, Debbie and Robert Spindell of Florida and Linda and Mark Paradiso of Dracut; sister-in-law, Robin Tourville of Nashua; father-in-law, Roland Tourville of Nashua; her three daughters, Jessica, Amanda and Rebecca Tourville of Dracut; her grandchildren Alana, Jaeda and Paityn; as well as many nieces, nephews and adopted children.Family and friends take comfort in knowing Gayle is now at peace and reunited with her brother, Bruce "Moey" Buote who passed away 2015 and her mother-in-law, Louise Tourville who passed away November 27, 2020.