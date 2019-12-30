|
|
Loving Sister, Aunt, Friend
Lowell
Genevieve E. Brosnan LPN, a longtime resident of the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, died December 18, 2019, in Lowell, after a period of declining health, just shy of her 80th birthday.
Born in Lowell on Christmas Day, 1939, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Genevieve E. (Reynolds) Brosnan RN.
She received her early education at St. Patrick Grammar School, and was a graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsborough, with the Class of 1958. She matriculated to UMass Lowell, graduating in 1996 with a BS in Criminal Justice and subsequently earned a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Western New England University in 1998.
Genevieve had a long, successful career as a corrections officer with the Middlesex House of Correction, where, through her outstanding performance, she advanced to the position of Lieutenant. She retired from her duties in 2004.
Genevieve was a devout communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Lowell. Active in community organizations, she served as President of the Catholic Daughters and belonged to the Board of Directors of the Alumnae Association of the Academy of Notre Dame. She participated in the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life and, during the opening ceremony, she received the Survivor Medallion from Rep. Niki Tsongas.
She was an avid sports fan, but was particularly enthusiastic about her New England Patriots. An informed and committed follower from her high school days to the present, she attended many exciting games in Foxborough and especially enjoyed tail-gating parties with the Hurley family and friends. In later years, she never missed a televised game.
As an experienced world traveler, Genevieve visited many countries in Europe. Ireland, the land of her ancestors, was her favorite place, and she vacationed there often, treasuring the music, the food, and the Pubs.
A selfless, generous woman, Genevieve will be remembered for her boundless love of family, deep and loyal friendships, and kindness to all.
She is survived by a twin brother, James F. and his wife C. Teresa (Sweeney) Brosnan RN, a brother-in-law, Daniel Patrick Regan, all of Chelmsford, and a sister, Eleanor (Regan) Ryan of Lowell. She was the beloved aunt to nephew and godson James Francis Brosnan, Jr. and his wife Faith of Milford, NH; nephew and godson Daniel Patrick Regan. Jr., and nephew James Francis Regan and his wife Amy (Sargent) of Cambridge; three nieces, Maria Daniella (Regan) Robillard and her husband Norman of Tucson, AZ, Deborah Ann Brosnan of Chelmsford, and Ann Marie McCormick and her husband John of Groton. Also, four grandnieces, Stephanie Alice Regan, Britney Ann Fleury, Genevieve Clara Robillard, and Gwendolyn R. Brosnan; two grandnephews, Brian Patrick Regan, and Regan Christopher Robillard; a cousin, Sarah Andrea (Reynolds) Guentert of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, her daughter Kristen Guentert and family of San Gabriel, CA, and the family of Helga (Wolff) Reynolds of Chicago, IL. She will be missed by many friends, among them her dear friend, Jeannie Judge. She was the loving sister of the late Barbara Ann Regan, who died in 2005, and who was her best friend throughout her life.
Brosnan
Relatives and friends are invited to Genevieve's Funeral Mass on Thursday at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 374 Stevens Street, Lowell, at Noon. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to: Recreational Adult Resources Association of Lowell, 295 High Street Lowell, Massachusetts 01852. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Genevieve's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Genevieve E. Brosnan LPN
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 30, 2019