Lifelong resident of Chelmsford, MA
Chelmsford, MA
Genevieve Eva Edmunds, 95, lifelong resident of Chelmsford, MA died Monday evening, April 13, 2020 at Fairhaven Nursing Home in Lowell. She was married to the late Arthur Edmunds.
Born in Chelmsford, MA she was the daughter of the late Peter and Jadwyga (Puodzius) Narus. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1943.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.
Genevieve enjoyed crafts and knitting. She summered in Eastham, MA on Cape Cod.
She is survived by her son, David Edmunds of Lowell; granddaughter, Jaqueline Hawkes, grandson, Douglas Edmunds of Orleans, MA; two great-grandsons; brother, Peter Narus and his wife Patty of Southington, CT; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Edmunds of Eastham, MA.
She was the mother of the late Brian and James Edmunds.
All funeral arrangements are private with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford.
Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD, MA 01863. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 15, 2020