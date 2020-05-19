George A. Flibotte
…WWII Veteran; Diamond Crystal Manager, St. Dorothy's; 95

TEWKSBURY

George, age 95, a retired Manager at Diamond Crystal, and WWII Army Air Force Veteran, died May 16, due to Covid-19. He was the beloved husband of Ruth G. (Milton) Flibotte, and son of the late George and Susan (Cottam) Flibotte. He is survived by three children, Deborah Moulton and her husband John of AZ, David Flibotte and his wife Diane (Couture) of Tewksbury, Diana Flibotte and James Andella of Tewksbury; a son-in-law, Daniel Clifford of Wilmington, who was the husband of his late daughter, Donna (Flibotte) Clifford; eight grandchildren, Daniel Clifford Jr, Dean Clifford, Douglas Clifford, Dana Clifford, Jennifer Edson, Christina Murphy, Brittany Long and her husband Greg, and Briana Andella; many great grandchildren; siblings, Richard Flibotte of NH, Barbara Rossi of ME, Hazel "Toady" Longtine of NH, Dolores Woods of GA, Sandra Small of FL; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his siblings, Margaret Bouchard, Joan Leathers, and Robert Flibotte.

Arrangements

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, funeral services will be private. A memorial and Celebration of Life will be announced when the crisis has ended. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of donor's choice are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Flibotte family. For on-line condolences visit www.legacy.com For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for George A. Flibotte

Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2020.
May 18, 2020
From the first time you sat at our dinner table, you always sent us a Christmas card with kind words. You raised a wonderful daughter that I have had the privilege to have a wonderful friendship with and a great son that was always there for you. Rest in piece and say Hi to my sister❤
Penny Nurse
Friend
