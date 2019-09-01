|
|
of N. Chelmsford
George Albert Lagasse, 92, of N. Chelmsford, MA, died Thursday morning, August 29, 2019 at his daughter's home in Nashua, NH.
He was married for over 50 years to the late Elizabeth E. (Helms) Lagasse, who passed away on February 20, 2006.
Born in Haverhill, MA, he was the son of the late Albert J. and Lillian P. (Everett) Lagasse. He graduated from Saint James High School in Haverhill with the class of 1944 and furthered his education by earning a certificate in electrical engineering.
George proudly served in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II. He reenlisted with the Air Force Reserves after his honorable discharge at the convenience of the government from the Army Air Corp.
For much of his life, he was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of N. Chelmsford.
A deeply curious and creative man, George began disassembling and inventing his own contraptions and devices at a young age with his siblings, stories of which have become a part of the Lagasse family mythology. His skill and resourcefulness led him to a successful career at Raytheon in Bedford, MA, where he worked as an electrical engineer for 43 years before retiring in 1991.
In his retirement, he continued to learn and share his enthusiasm for mechanics as a member of the New England Model Engineering Society.
Those close to him will fondly remember him as a craftsman who enjoyed spending time in his workshop, keeping up with the latest in engineering and technology, and sharing his insights with those he loved—whistling a tune all the while.
He is survived by his children, Elaine and her husband Dermot Burke of Bell, FL, Anne and her husband Brad Morris of Nashua, NH, William Lagasse of New Ipswich, NH, and Kathleen Lagasse and her partner Andrea Lariviere of Manchester, NH; a brother, James, and his wife Marie Lagasse of Haverhill, MA, a sister, Joan Veroneau of Plaistow, NH; a sister-in-law, Genevieve Helms of Atkinson, NH; three grandchildren Stephanie and Kevin Morris and Kristen Burke, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph and Everett Lagasse, Lillian "Meg" Sullivan, and Rita Gavin.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 1, 2019