George Albert Lagasse
of N. Chelmsford
George Albert Lagasse of N. Chelmsford died Aug. 29, 2019. Visiting hours Wed. 3 to 7pm. Funeral Thurs. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, followed by a funeral Mass at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford, MA. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made in his name to the Diabetes Research Institute, 200 S. Park Rd., Hollywood, FL 33021. www.diabetesresearch.org/give. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 2, 2019