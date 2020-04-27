|
George Alfred Merrill, 91, died April 22nd, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, New Hampshire. He was born in Boston, MA on February 22, 1929. The son of Alfred and Louise (Blackwell) Merrill.
He was the husband of Ruth M. Merrill, they were married on November 7, 1987 in Chelmsford MA. George became both a friend and a role model to Ruth's Children Paul O'Neil and Peter O'Neil (deceased).
George graduated from Howe High School, Billerica MA Class of 1946. George served in the US Air Force where he was a Staff Sergeant and performed the duties of Statistical Accounting. A veteran of the US Air Force he returned home to Billerica, MA and married Gertrude L. Nagle in October 1954 (deceased) with whom he had two children (George Jr. and Sandra). He worked many years in grocery store management owning his own grocery store in Billerica, MA.
In addition to his work in the grocery business, he received his license as a MA Real Estate Broker and owned Merrill Associates Real Estate in Billerica, MA.
George loved cars and enjoyed many years of owning both antique and classic cars. Convertibles cars were his favorite. He was a member of the Buick Car Club; frequenting car shows and meets throughout New England. He was also a member of the Thomas Talbot Masonic Lodge, Billerica MA. George and his Wife Ruth are members of Calvary Bible Church of Derry NH
George is survived by his wife Ruth Merrill, Son George Merrill Jr., Daughter – in – law Nancy, Daughter Sandra Merrill, Son-in-law Peter Parsons. Grandchildren Jackii Merrill-Ruiz, her Husband Adam, Eric Merrill, his wife Tara, Amanda Merrill, her husband Ed, and Lauren Merrill. Great- Grandson Finley Merrill and Great-Granddaughter Penelope Merrill (with Grandson Eric and his Wife Tara). Ruth's Son Paul O'Neil and Granddaughter Jillian O'Neil. His Brother Ed Cardillo (deceased) wife Gerry and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to: Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054.
Published in Lowell Sun from Apr. 27 to May 24, 2020