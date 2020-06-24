Brockton
Dr. George C. Mitchell, 69, passed away on Wednesday June 17th at his home. George was born on March 1, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Constantine and Filia (Mavrogianis) Mitchell.
He was raised in Chicago until the family moved to Tewksbury, MA in 1965. After graduating from Tewksbury High School in 1968, George went on to the accelerated six year medical program at Boston University. He graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree as well as his Doctor of Medicine from Boston University School of Medicine. He began his career at Emergency Medical Associates, Inc., where he was employed as an emergency room physician at various Massachusetts hospitals from 1975-1985. He opened his own family practice in 1985 in Easton, MA, serving the community until his retirement in 2009.
George was a member of the American Medical Association, the A.H.E.P.A. Lord Byron Chapter 57 in Brockton, and served on the Good Samaritan Medical Center IPA Board of Directors. He was a devoted parishioner of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton for over 30 years. He served several years on the parish council, including time as president.
George was predeceased by his sister, Malama Xerras.
He is survived by his nephew, Dr. Dean Xerras and his wife Lynne of Newton, MA; his niece, Tina Varinos and her husband Frank of Middleton, MA; his grandnieces and grandnephews, Madeline, Charlotte, and Luke Xerras; Anastas, Speros, Elias and Sophia Varinos; his brother-in-law Spiros Xerras of Peabody, MA; as well as many beloved cousins and dear friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to Massachusetts state regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak Street, Brockton, MA 02301 or Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction M.R. Laurin Funeral Home, Directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin; www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for George C. Mitchell
Dr. George C. Mitchell, 69, passed away on Wednesday June 17th at his home. George was born on March 1, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Constantine and Filia (Mavrogianis) Mitchell.
He was raised in Chicago until the family moved to Tewksbury, MA in 1965. After graduating from Tewksbury High School in 1968, George went on to the accelerated six year medical program at Boston University. He graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree as well as his Doctor of Medicine from Boston University School of Medicine. He began his career at Emergency Medical Associates, Inc., where he was employed as an emergency room physician at various Massachusetts hospitals from 1975-1985. He opened his own family practice in 1985 in Easton, MA, serving the community until his retirement in 2009.
George was a member of the American Medical Association, the A.H.E.P.A. Lord Byron Chapter 57 in Brockton, and served on the Good Samaritan Medical Center IPA Board of Directors. He was a devoted parishioner of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton for over 30 years. He served several years on the parish council, including time as president.
George was predeceased by his sister, Malama Xerras.
He is survived by his nephew, Dr. Dean Xerras and his wife Lynne of Newton, MA; his niece, Tina Varinos and her husband Frank of Middleton, MA; his grandnieces and grandnephews, Madeline, Charlotte, and Luke Xerras; Anastas, Speros, Elias and Sophia Varinos; his brother-in-law Spiros Xerras of Peabody, MA; as well as many beloved cousins and dear friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to Massachusetts state regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak Street, Brockton, MA 02301 or Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction M.R. Laurin Funeral Home, Directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin; www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for George C. Mitchell
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.