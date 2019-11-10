Lowell Sun Obituaries
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Trinity Polish Cemetery
LOWELL, MA
View Map
Resources
Lowell

George C. Woods, 79, a Lowell resident, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 6th. He was the husband of Sandra (Pyrcz) Woods. He was born in Lowell on July 3, 1940, son of the late William J. and Hazel May (Crandall) Woods, Sr. Prior to retirement, Mr. Woods was employed by Purity Supreme. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Chad Woods and his wife Kerry of Dracut, his daughter Heather Makara and her husband, Edward of Chelmsford, sister-in-law, Elsie Woods of Litchfield, NH, his treasured grandchildren; Jared, Alyssa, Megan, Brianna, Alexis and Emily. He was predeceased by his daughter, Wendy A. Woods and his brothers; William J. Woods, Jr. and Donald E. Woods.

Visitation on Mon from 4-7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral from the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home on Tues at 10:30 am with the service beginning at 11:00 am followed by interment in Holy Trinity Polish Cemetery, LOWELL. For directions and condolences, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
