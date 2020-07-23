1/1
George D. "Jay" Rider Jr.
1946 - 2020
Retired Groton Police Chief

Retired Groton Police Chief George D. "Jay" Rider, Jr. died peacefully on July 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was 74 years old. Chief Rider, or "Jay" as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Boston on April 7, 1946 son of the late Agnes (Phillips) and George D. Rider, Sr. A lifelong resident of Groton, Jay attended the local schools graduating from Groton High School Class of 1964. Following high school, he furthered his studies at Mt. Wachusett Community College and Northeastern University, studying Criminal Justice.

Jay began his career with the Groton Police Department in 1966 as a Dispatcher. Following his graduation from the Mass. State Police Academy, he served the Town of Groton as a Patrolman until 1970, when he transferred to the Ayer Police Department. Returning to his beloved hometown of Groton in 1976,he rose through the ranks until he eventually attained the rank of Chief of Police in 1984. Chief Rider faithfully and honorably served the Town of Groton until his retirement on June 30, 2000.

Actively involved in his community, Chief Rider appeared as aguest speaker for local schools, Lions Clubs, and Rotary Clubs, coached Little League, served with the Groton Fire Department and Ambulance Service, and was also a member of the Groton Minuteman Company.

In his retirement, he enjoyed golfing, following Boston sports teams, time spent with family, and travel along the Maine Coast – especially Biddeford Pool. He could often be found at Johnson's in the morning with the 'gang' and was always there to lend a hand to those in need. His presence around town will be sorely missed.

He is survived by two sons, Christopher J. Rider and wife Kristin of Nashua, and Jeffrey M. Rider and longtime partner Lia Romani of Groton. He was the proud grandfather of Trent D. Rider and Caroline B. Rider.Also survived by many friends and colleagues.Jay was predeceased by his wife Marge C. (Primus) Rider.

RIDER

George D. "Jay", Jr. Retired Police Chief – Town of Groton. July 20, 2020. Those who wish to pay their respects to Chief Rider and his family may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Monday, July 27. A visiting hour for elderly/at-risk members of our community will be held from 3-4 PM, with an open visitation to follow from 4 – 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph's Church, 28 Tarbell St., Pepperell, MA on Tuesday, July 28 at 10 AM. Fr. Jeremy St. Martin officiating. Graveside services will follow at Groton Cemetery. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online memorial.



View the online memorial for George D. "Jay" Rider, Jr.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph's Church
July 23, 2020
Jay my friend you are missed already. Please say hi to Marge. We had so many great times with the Mass Chiefs and the IACP. Rest In Peace My Friend.
Tom O'Loughlin
Friend
July 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to Jay's family , former brothers and sisters in law enforcement who served along side him and who were lead by him.
Jay you were a good cop and a cop's cop.
Rest in peace,
From an old friend and fellow officer
Pat Haran
Friend
July 23, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family. I remember years ago working with Jay, he was a great person to work with or just be around. He will be missed.
Ret. Sgt. Bob Romilly LPD
Friend
