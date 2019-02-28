Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
George E. "Ted" Gagnon III

George E. "Ted" Gagnon III Obituary
George E. "Ted" Gagnon III
of Chelmsford

George Edward Gagnon III, 66, of Chelmsford died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, MA after a lengthy illness.

Born in Lowell on September 29, 1952, he was the son of the late George and Ruth (Webster) Gagnon. Ted attended St. Margaret's School in Lowell before moving to Chelmsford in 1964. He is graduate of Austin Preparatory School with the class of 1970. Ted graduated from Franklin Pierce University with a Bachelor in Science in Information Technology.

Ted retired from the City of Lowell as the MIS Director and previously worked at Wang Laboratories as a programmer.

He was an active member of the American Legion Post 47 of Tyngsboro.

Ted enjoyed living in the greater Lowell area and with the exception of a few trips to Aruba rarely ventured far. He enjoyed spending time with his friends watching Boston sports especially the Patriots and Red Sox. Ted also enjoyed his pets, especially cats, and was a supporter of animal rescue and adoption agencies.

He is survived by his brother Mark and his wife Royanne Gagnon of Peninsula, OH, and two nephews Patrick W. of Minneapolis MN, and John R. of Cincinnati OH.

At Ted's request, there will be no visiting hours, and funeral services will be private. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell, MA. Memorials may be made in his name to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 28, 2019
