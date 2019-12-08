|
George E. Staples
life-long resident of Billerica; 80
George E. Staples, age 80, a life-long resident of Billerica, passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2019, at the Lowell General Hospital Saints Campus.
George was born on May 21, 1939, in Lowell, MA; he was the son of the late Edwin and Margaret Staples. George was raised and educated in Billerica and a graduate of Billerica High School.
George enlisted in the U. S. Army on April 22, 1960, during the Vietnam War; he actively served for three years and honorably discharged to the U. S. Army Reserves until April of 1966.
Prior to retiring, George worked for the U. S. Post Office Distribution Center in North Reading for many years.
George was always willing to give of his time to help others; he was a member and Past Grand Master of the Thomas Talbot Masonic Lodge of Billerica and Past Patron of the Billerica Order of the Eastern Star.
George will be fondly remembered as a "quiet guy" who loved his family and friends; he will be greatly missed.
George was the cherished son of the late Edwin and Margaret (Tibbetts) Staples, dear brother of Lewis Staples of Dunstable, the late Edith Narduzzo, Robert Staples and Nancy Parker. George is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Betty.
STAPLES - Graveside Services with Military Honors will take place on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 a.m. in Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Road, Billerica, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019