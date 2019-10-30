|
Army Veteran
Retired Lowell Police
Deputy Superintendent
LOWELL
George H. Gentle died peacefully at Wingate of Andover in Andover, MA on Thursday October 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Perigny) Gentle. They shared 60 loving years of marriage.
George was born in Lowell, the son of the late George & Mary Gentle. He graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1955.
He attained his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Lowell in 1978.
George proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Military Policeman where he served from 1955 through 1960 at Fort Leavenworth Kansas.
He joined the Lowell Police Department in 1964 where he worked for 28 years ending his career as the Deputy Superintendent of Police.
George was an avid golfer and spent years of his retirement comforting the elderly with his service dog, Misty.
George is survived by his loving wife Shirley, daughter Ann Marie Kotowski and her husband Michael of Tewksbury MA, son Brian Gentle and his wife Brenda of Rochester NH and son Ronald Gentle and his wife Pamela of Lowell MA, and four grandchildren: John Patrick Geary, Matthew Gentle, Kelcey (Gentle) Bagaco and Christopher Gentle. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Gentle, sister Maryann Kirane and beloved grandson Kyle Gentle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 30, 2019