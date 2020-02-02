|
of Groton
GROTON
George H. Siener, 94, of Groton, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Brighton and was a resident of Groton since 1968.
Mr. Siener was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 1926, the youngest of four children born to John P. and Nell (Hoch) Siener and grew up in Spartanburg.
He was a graduate of Belmont Abby High School in Belmont, NC in 1943. After graduating from high school, George entered the United States Navy and served for three years during WW II. In 1946 he entered Spring Hill College in Alabama where he received a Bachelors's Degree in Education.
In 1950 he entered the United States Army as a Lieutenant and was assigned to the Army Transportation Corp. He was decommissioned in 1955 and taught Social Studies for 10 years. In 1965 he became the U.S.O. Director in Spartanburg, SC. This position brought him to the U.S.O. in Caribou, Maine before finally settling into the same position in Ayer which he held for seventeen years, retiring in 1985.
He was an active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Still River, the Knights of Columbus and a former member of the Ayer-Shirley-Harvard Rotary Club.
George leaves his wife of 53 years, Mary Ellen (Criss) Siener; two sons, George H. Siener II and his wife Marianne Siener of Fitchburg, John W. Siener of Leominster; two daughters, Ann M. Joly of Londonderry, NH, Elizabeth T. Siener of Groton and four grandchildren, Christopher Ivory, Jacob Joly, Alexandria Joly and Lucas C. Siener.
He was the brother of the late Fr. Albert L. Siener of Nashville, TN, Sister Helen C. Siener of Kentucky and John P. Siener of Tennessee.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 282 Still River Road, Still River, MA. Burial will be in Groton Cemetery.
Mr. Siener's family will receive family and friends during calling hours from 4-7 PM Wednesday, February 5th at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte 2A) Ayer. Please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an online condolence.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 282 Still River Road, Still River, MA 01467.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020