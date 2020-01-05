|
George J. Gauthier, 60
George Gauthier, 60, of Barrington, NH passed away Friday December 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 23, 1959, in Lowell, MA and was a son of the late Albert and Theresa (Therrien) Gauthier. He was raised and educated in N. Chelmsford, MA. George was a 30+ year resident of Derry, NH prior to moving to Barrington.
George was owner of Wellbuilt Const. Co., a very hard worker and "Master of All Trades". He loved the beach, fishing, and boating. He was an avid coin collector, liked to travel, loved dancing, skiing and was very young at heart.
He is survived by his son Dave Gauthier of Derry, three daughters, Christen Goodwin of Londonderry, Michelle Boulanger and her husband Thomas, of Woodstock, GA, and April Gauthier of Portsmouth, NH. Five grandchildren, Jason and Megan Goodwin, and Christian, Ryen and Cameron Boulanger. His brother, Albert Gauthier of Lowell, MA, four sisters, Theresa Robinson of Lowell, Jeannine Hanson of Westford, MA, Corinne Farinelli and her husband Angelo, of Bluffton, SC, and Cynthia Fawcett of Chelmsford, MA; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. George was predeceased by his brother Michael Gauthier.
After cremation, a memorial visitation was held Friday December 20, 2019 at the Peabody Funeral Home, Derry, NH. A catholic prayer service was held.
George will be missed very much by his family and friends.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 5, 2020