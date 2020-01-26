|
|
1955 - 2020
Lowell
George L. Campbell (Soupy), a longtime resident of Pawtucketville section of Lowell died on Friday, January 24th at the D'Youville Senior Care surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann P. Campbell who passed away in March 2007.
He was born in Lowell on May 9, 1932, son of the late George L. and Helene (Tighe). George attended Lowell schools and graduated from Keith Academy. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Before retiring, George worked for A&P Supermarkets for many years and later Market Basket and Wang Labs.
He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family.
George is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Timothy S. and Cynthia Campbell of Pelham, Thomas J. and Kimberly Campbell of Tyngsboro and Steven E. Campbell of Tynsgsboro; two daughters and two sons-in-laws JoAnn M. and William Conway of Pelham and Katie L. and Joseph Parisi of Lowell; he was the grandfather (Papa) to seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, Sara and her husband Colby Bruce, Allison and her husband Brendan Blanchard, Andrew Campbell, Will Conway, Joseph Parisi, Ella, Mia and Callie Bruce.
CAMPBELL
According to his wishes, Funeral Services will be held privately. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at D'Youville Senior Care for the wonderful care they provided to George. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr, Tyngsborough.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 26, 2020