Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Resources
More Obituaries for George Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George L. Campbell


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George L. Campbell Obituary
1955 - 2020

Lowell

George L. Campbell (Soupy), a longtime resident of Pawtucketville section of Lowell died on Friday, January 24th at the D'Youville Senior Care surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann P. Campbell who passed away in March 2007.

He was born in Lowell on May 9, 1932, son of the late George L. and Helene (Tighe). George attended Lowell schools and graduated from Keith Academy. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Before retiring, George worked for A&P Supermarkets for many years and later Market Basket and Wang Labs.

He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family.

George is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Timothy S. and Cynthia Campbell of Pelham, Thomas J. and Kimberly Campbell of Tyngsboro and Steven E. Campbell of Tynsgsboro; two daughters and two sons-in-laws JoAnn M. and William Conway of Pelham and Katie L. and Joseph Parisi of Lowell; he was the grandfather (Papa) to seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, Sara and her husband Colby Bruce, Allison and her husband Brendan Blanchard, Andrew Campbell, Will Conway, Joseph Parisi, Ella, Mia and Callie Bruce.

CAMPBELL

According to his wishes, Funeral Services will be held privately. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at D'Youville Senior Care for the wonderful care they provided to George. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr, Tyngsborough.



View the online memorial for George L. Campbell
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -