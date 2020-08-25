1/1
George L. Carnevale
1942 - 2020
Orlando, FL

George L. Carnevale, age 78, a resident of Orlando, FL and former longtime resident of Lowell died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Orlando Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Margaret C. "Margie" (Crotty) Carnevale, who died in 2010.

He was born in Lowell on February 22, 1942, and was a son of the late Anthony and Ann (Netishen) Carnevale. He received his education Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of of 1960.

Prior to his retirement, George was employed as a Lowell Firefighter, with Engine 9 for 28 years.

He was a lifelong member of the Knickerbocker Club and the Bunting Club, both in Lowell, the Royal Order of Moose in Orlando, and the last surviving member of the Miller Lite Hall of Fame.

George was an avid fisherman, and he enjoyed his weekly lunches with Teresa, and raking leaves with his boys.

It was comforting for his family to know George got his final wish which was to go out like Elvis.   George always wanted his family to say,  "George has left the building".

George is survived by two devoted sons and three daughters-in-law, James and Susy Carnevale of Dracut, John and Lisa Carnevale of Lowell; and Michelle Carnevale and her husband Kevin Heilig of Rockledge, FL. He was the proud grandfather of Lindsey Lavery and her husband Brendan and Katie Carnevale, all of Rockledge, FL, Courtney Carnevale, Ryan Carnevale, and Steven Carnevale, all of Lowell, and Jessica Carnevale, Jacob Carnevale, and Kevin Carnevale, all of Dracut; three great grandchildren, Lucas James Lavery, Landon George Lavery, and Leah Michelle Lavery; two brothers, Anthony Carnevale and his wife Cee of Quartzsite, AZ and John Carnevale and his wife Debbie of Pelham, NH; two sisters, Nancy Wall and her husband Dirk of Key West, FL; and Kathy Evans of NC; and many nieces and nephews, whom George would never say he had a favorite among them but his boys always joked how he took Helen to see Hall of Famer Bobby Orr play at the fabled Boston Garden. Thus creating years of good natured teasing. 

He was also the father of the late George D. Carnevale, who died in 2002 and the brother of the late Joe Carnevale.

CARNEVALE - It being George's wish, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for George L. Carnevale


Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
George, I will miss our long talks very much ❤, you always made me laugh and made my day better. RIP till we meet again.
Cynthia Dubois
Friend
August 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dubsie
Friend
August 24, 2020
He was a Great Guy.
And we had Plenty of Laughs at The Knickerbocker!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Dubsie
Friend
August 24, 2020
John and Jimmy

I have some wonderful memories of times with your parents. I loved them both dearly. Your Dad was a great friend to all and I am sure he will be missed. God Bless.
Marcia Grattan
Friend
August 24, 2020
George you will be sadly missed and great guy and funny man to be around growing up in South Lowell.
WAYNE J RIGG RIGG JR
Family Friend
August 24, 2020
You are my favorite uncle. Always had a funny story and a quick laugh. I don't care what anyone else thinks, I WAS HIS FAVORITE! HA! Looking forward to seeing you and the rest of the family on the other side. Rest in Peace.
Debbie Kritzler
Family
