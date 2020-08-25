Orlando, FL
George L. Carnevale, age 78, a resident of Orlando, FL and former longtime resident of Lowell died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Orlando Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Margaret C. "Margie" (Crotty) Carnevale, who died in 2010.
He was born in Lowell on February 22, 1942, and was a son of the late Anthony and Ann (Netishen) Carnevale. He received his education Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of of 1960.
Prior to his retirement, George was employed as a Lowell Firefighter, with Engine 9 for 28 years.
He was a lifelong member of the Knickerbocker Club and the Bunting Club, both in Lowell, the Royal Order of Moose in Orlando, and the last surviving member of the Miller Lite Hall of Fame.
George was an avid fisherman, and he enjoyed his weekly lunches with Teresa, and raking leaves with his boys.
It was comforting for his family to know George got his final wish which was to go out like Elvis. George always wanted his family to say, "George has left the building".
George is survived by two devoted sons and three daughters-in-law, James and Susy Carnevale of Dracut, John and Lisa Carnevale of Lowell; and Michelle Carnevale and her husband Kevin Heilig of Rockledge, FL. He was the proud grandfather of Lindsey Lavery and her husband Brendan and Katie Carnevale, all of Rockledge, FL, Courtney Carnevale, Ryan Carnevale, and Steven Carnevale, all of Lowell, and Jessica Carnevale, Jacob Carnevale, and Kevin Carnevale, all of Dracut; three great grandchildren, Lucas James Lavery, Landon George Lavery, and Leah Michelle Lavery; two brothers, Anthony Carnevale and his wife Cee of Quartzsite, AZ and John Carnevale and his wife Debbie of Pelham, NH; two sisters, Nancy Wall and her husband Dirk of Key West, FL; and Kathy Evans of NC; and many nieces and nephews, whom George would never say he had a favorite among them but his boys always joked how he took Helen to see Hall of Famer Bobby Orr play at the fabled Boston Garden. Thus creating years of good natured teasing.
He was also the father of the late George D. Carnevale, who died in 2002 and the brother of the late Joe Carnevale.
CARNEVALE - It being George's wish, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
