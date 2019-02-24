Home

January 1, 1966-February 15, 2019

In Loving Memory of Papa

George L King, age 53, died unexpectedly at SNHMC, Nashua, NH.

Born January 1, 1966, to the late George L. King Jr. and Rosemary J. (Kelley) King he was a lifelong resident of Billerica, MA

He is survived by his wife of 27 years Karen King, son Dylan King and his fiance Mariah Marquis, his son Shane King and his companion Brittany Fronk and his daughter Brianne King. He is also survived by the loves of his life, his grandchildren Luis Fernandez, Cassidy Haddock, Owen King and Lucas King. He is also survived by his sister Cheryl (King) Caires and her husband Aurelio Caires as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday March 2, 2019 at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 14 Treble Cove Rd., N Billerica, MA 01862.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
