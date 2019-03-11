George L. Nickerson



George L. Nickerson (Nick), 82 Of Coles Hill Road, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Lahey Hospital after a long illness. He was born January 28th 1937, the son of Marshall and Olivette Nickerson.



On June 13, 1959 he married Carole Waitkus in Billerica, MA.



George was a General Contractor for over fifty years. He loved his family, his grandchildren, making birdhouses, and most of all making people laugh.



He is survived by his loving wife Carole of 59 years, of Wells, Maine, 3 daughters; Pam Henderson and her husband David of Barnstable, MA, Laurie Bergeron of Wells, Amy Lorusso and her husband Frank Lorusso III of Ogunquit and his three grandchildren, Allivia, Frank IV, and Joey; his sister Diane Murray; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.



A celebration of Life will take place at Wells Congregational Church, Route One, Wells, Maine on March 23, 2019 at 2:00pm.



It was Georges wish that those of you who can, please wear blue jeans to our celebration. The family will all be wearing blue jeans.



If desired, memorial donations may be made in his name to: