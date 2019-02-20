George Langathianos

Beloved father, grandfather, and brother U. S. Navy Veteran



George Langathianos, of Chelmsford, formerly a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away at home on February 15, 2019, following a brief illness, aged 70 years.



Born in Lowell, October 18, 1948, a son of the late Demetrius and Helen (Coronios) Langathianos. He received his education in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1968.



During the Vietnam War, Mr. Langathianos served in the U. S. Navy as a Signalman with the Special Service Group, and was honorably discharged on January 22, 1971.



After returning from service, George worked as a Railroad Carman with the former Boston and Maine Railroad for many years, and later, worked for Amtrak.



One of George's favorite hobbies was antique collecting. When not at home, you knew he was scouting shops near and far in search of the best bargains. George also loved to garden, and made sure his was the best little landscaped yard on the block. Outside, he always had a fresh assortment of flowers growing from his garden and antique collectibles for décor. A talented handy man, George had quite the assortment of tools, which he used to fix anything and everything (even if they weren't broken). He valued his friendships and enjoyed socializing with friends and neighbors at the Chelmsford American Legion. He also enjoyed many summers at the Anchorage on Lake Winnipesaukee, where he loved to go fishing and visit his family.



He is survived by two daughters, Melissa E. Langathianos and Kristen M. Langathianos, both of Dracut, two grandchildren, Noah and Mia, a sister, Cathy Lynn Quickmire of Lowell, four brothers, Lewis Langathianos and his wife Barbara of Lowell, William Langathianos of Texas, Dennis Langathianos of Florida, and Thomas Langathianos and his wife Susan of Gilford, NH, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother-in-law of the late Benjamin Quickmire.



LANGATHIANOS - In Chelmsford, February 15, 2019. George Langathianos, of Chelmsford, aged 70 years. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Friday from 10 to 11 AM, followed by his Funeral Service at the funeral home at 11 AM. Interment in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial donations in his name to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway Street Lowell, MA 01854.