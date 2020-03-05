Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Congregational Church
15 Princeton St
North Chelmsford, MA
George Leslie Merrill


1929 - 2020
of North Chelmsford, MA

Mr. George Leslie Merrill of North Chelmsford, MA died Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.

He was married to Mrs. Patricia Ann (Toms) Merrill with whom he would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on May 9, 2020.

Born in Lowell, MA on October 9, 1929, he was the son of the late John L. and Grace E. (Robinson) Merrill. He was a graduate of Chelmsford High School with the class of 1947, and also attended the Lowell Textile Institute.

He served with the U.S. Air Force as a navigator during the Korean War and the Vietnam War, Mr. Merrill retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel from the Air Force in 1981.

He was employed over the years with Raytheon in Andover, LeMasurier Granite of North Chelmsford, and Laughton's Gardens also in North Chelmsford.

He was a member and Chairman of the board of the finance committee of the Congregational Church in North Chelmsford.

He was a member of Chelmsford Historic Commission, Gideons International, and AFNOA Air Force Navigator Observer Assoc. George also represented precinct #2 at the Town of Chelmsford town meetings.

Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, Leslie W. and his wife, Lynda (Young) Merrill of N. Chelmsford, Jeffrey D. Merrill of N. Chelmsford, two daughters, Lynn M. Paulovicks of New Fairfield, CT, Judy A. Metz of N. Chelmsford, a brother, Russell W. and his wife, Beverly Merrill of Chelmsford, a sister, Grace E. Jones of Fallon, NV, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was the brother of the late David Merrill of Salt Lake City, UT.

MERRILL

George L. Merrill of N. Chelmsford, MA died March 3, 2020. Visiting hours Fri. from 3 to 7 PM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Service will be Sat. at 10am at the Congregational Church in North Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery in N. Chelmsford, MA. Memorials may be made in his name to the N. Chelmsford Congregational Church on 15 Princeton St., N. Chelmsford, MA 01863 or the Merrimack Valley Camp Gideons International, P.O. Box 1172, Westford, MA 01886-1172. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for George Merrill, USAF Ret.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 5, 2020
