Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
Beloved local business owner of George's Automotive
WESTFORD
George M. Alcorn, a lifelong resident of Westford, died peacefully October 1, 2019, in Westford, after a lengthy illness, aged 70 years. He was the beloved husband of Mary V. (Freitas) Alcorn, with whom he was married for 49 years.
He was born in Lowell, November 16, 1948, a son of the late Frederick H. and Maude (Dysart) Alcorn. George received his early education in the Westford school system and was a graduate of Westford Academy. He furthered his education at the Benjamin Franklin Institute in Boston.
George went on to own and run George's Automotive Service in South Lowell. There, he worked tirelessly for over 35 years while making innumerable friends. People came for a car repair, but they stayed for George.
When he wasn't in the shop, George enjoyed camping, fishing, and woodworking, but most of all, he enjoyed time with his family.
Besides his wife, Mary, he is survived by two daughters, Stacey M. Alcorn and her husband Jay McHugh of Littleton, and Sheryl A. Quinlan and Adam Baron of Westford; a son, Brian G. Alcorn and his wife Andrea of Westford; three cherished grandchildren, Abby, Adam and Oshyn; and a sister, Adrienne Burley of Durham, NH. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Frederick H. (Bud) Alcorn, Jr.
ALCORN
In Westford, October 1, 2019. George M. Alcorn, lifelong resident of Westford, aged 70 years. Beloved husband of Mary (Freitas) Alcorn. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Wednesday from 3 to 7 PM. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who wish to make a donation in his memory to New England Disabled Sports (www.nedisabledsports.org), or, bring a new, unwrapped, children's toy to the funeral home during his visitation. In keeping with George's tradition of helping area families during the holidays, all toys will be donated to Lowell House of Hope and Department of Children and Families. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit George's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 7, 2019