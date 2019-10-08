Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George M. Alcorn


1948 - 2019
George M. Alcorn Obituary
George M. Alcorn

lifelong resident of Westford

In Westford, October 1, 2019. George M. Alcorn, aged 70 years. Beloved husband of Mary (Freitas) Alcorn. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Wednesday from 3 to 7 PM. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who wish to make a donation in his memory to New England Disabled Sports (www.nedisabledsports.org), or, bring a new, unwrapped, children's toy to the funeral home during his visitation. In keeping with George's tradition of helping area families during the holidays, all toys will be donated to Lowell House of Hope and Department of Children and Families. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit George's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
