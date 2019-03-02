George P. Collins

of Chelmsford



George Patrick Collins, 66, of Chelmsford, MA died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home after a long illness.



He was married to Joy M. (Grand) Collins with whom he would have celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on February 28th.



Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Stephen and DeoLinda (Corte) Collins. He was educated in the Somerville Public School.



He retired from Tewksbury Public School System in 2018; he previously worked at the Chelmsford Public Schools and Digital Corp in Salem, NH.



He was a communicant of St. Mary Church of Chelmsford, MA.



He enjoyed spending time with his family, bowling, traveling, family dinners, antique cars and model trains. There wasn't a person who met George who didn't love him. He always had a funny story to tell to make them laugh. He will be missed by his friends at Dunkin Donuts, and places he played Keno.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his five sons, Timothy and his wife Jennifer Collins of Chelmsford, Jason and his wife Christine Collins of Chelmsford, Thomas and his wife Susan Collins of Summerville, SC, Christopher and his wife Tracy Collins of West Dundee, IL, and Steven Collins of Brooklyn, NY; a brother, Stephen and his wife Debbie Collins of Highland, CA, a sister-in-law, Linda Collins of Saco, ME, and eight grandchildren, Crystal Noonan, Timothy John Jr., Patrick, Slade, Cooper, Kelsey, Morgan, and Hunter Collins. George is also survived by three God daughters, Joanne Collins, Jillian Salisbury Barbara Collins as well as many nieces and nephews and several close friends.



He was the brother of the late John Collins, Mary "Bo" Proulx, Catherine Collins, and Theresa Collins.



