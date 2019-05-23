|
|
George P. Jeffreys
lifelong resident of Lowell; 90
Attorney George P. Jeffreys, a lifelong resident of Lowell, who had a law practice in the city for over five decades, died on May 21st at the age of 90. He was the husband of Renee
(née Salis) Jeffreys to whom he was married for 56 years.
Born in Lowell, the son of the late Peter and Angeline (Georgiades) Tsaffaras, he attended Lowell public schools and received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Illinois. In 1952 he graduated from Boston University Law School Summa Cum Laude, the first student in his class. He also earned a Master's Degree in Education from Boston University and taught classes in law and business management for many years at the Lowell Technological Institute.
He served as Special Assistant Attorney General of Massachusetts under several state attorneys general, was General Legal Counsel for Lowell Technological Institute and the University of Lowell (now UMass Lowell), and was also the Public Administrator of Middlesex County for many years.
A veteran of WWII, he was one of six brothers who served overseas during that conflict. In honor of their service, the city of Lowell dedicated a square at the intersection of Fletcher and Varney Street, where the family resided.
Active in the affairs of the Lowell Greek Community, he served as an executive board member of the Holy Trinity Hellenic Orthodox Church and was a founding member of the Lowell Greek-American Veterans Legion.
He was interested in the history of Lowell, particularly the history of the Greek immigrants of the Acre section of the city, about which he was highly knowledgeable. An avid reader, he had a passion for books, amassing a private library of over three thousand volumes. In his leisure time he enjoyed watching sports, playing billiards, spending time with his siblings, and sharing hospitality with his family and relatives. He had a special affection for his many pet German Shepherds.
He was predeceased by his sisters Helen Tolos, Eva Demos, and Sophia Tsaffaras, and his brothers William, James, Martin, Andrew and Charles Tsaffaras.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Peter Jeffreys and his partner Michael Tandoc, and his daughter Angelica Jeffreys and her husband Chip Savery, along with many nieces and nephews.
JEFFREYS - Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Saturday morning, May 25th from 10:00 am to 12:00pm. His Funeral Service will follow with a service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 12:30pm. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 23, 2019