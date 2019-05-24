Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Lowell, MA
View Map
Obituary Condolences Flowers

George P. Jeffreys Obituary
George P. Jeffreys

lifelong resident of Lowell

Attorney George P. Jeffreys, a lifelong resident of Lowell, who had a law practice in the city for over five decades, died on May 21st at the age of 90.

Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Saturday morning, May 25th from 10:00 am to 12:00pm. His Funeral Service will follow with a service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 12:30pm. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2019
