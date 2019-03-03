|
George Patrick Collins
of Chelmsford, MA
George Patrick Collins of Chelmsford, MA died Feb. 27, 2019. Visiting hours Sun. 1 to 5 P.M. Funeral Mon. at 10:00 AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his memory to Merrimack Cardiology, 14 Research Pl., N. Chelmsford, MA 01863 or to the Pancreatic Treatment Program at MGH, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2019