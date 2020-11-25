Mr. George Paul Gorman, 73, of Lowell, MA died Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
He was married to Darlene Gorman with whom he celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary this past March 26th .
Born in Lowell on July 16, 1947 the son of the late James and Florance Gorman, he was a graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1967.
George retired from Walbert Plastics of Lowell in 2005 after 35 years with the company.
He was an outdoorsman, a proud supporter of the Wounded Warriors
project, and an avid reader and historian.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Richard and his wife Carrie Gorman of San Jouaquin County, CA; five grandchildren CY, Brenna, Dillon, Aubriella, and Eason Gorman; a sister Lorraine Bue of Lowell; sisters in law, Linda Gay of Tewksbury, and Ramona Collinge of Tyngsboro, MA;
He was the brother of the late Sonny Gorman, Barbara Milliard, and Jane Riley.
Private funeral was Tuesday from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the Wounded Warriors
Project PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com