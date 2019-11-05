|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend
Belmont, NH
George R. (Butch) Blaisdell Jr., age 75, beloved husband of MaryLou (Boutwell) Blaisdell died Sunday at their home with his family by his side.
He was born in Woburn, January 3, 1944 a son of the late George R. and Katherine V. (Meade) Blaisdell and lived in Wilmington and Billerica before moving to Belmont, NH 20 years ago.
Butch proudly served in the US Navy and retried as a mechanic from the Gillette Corp. (Andover Division) in 1999 after 32 years.
Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter Laurie Blaisdell of Belmont NH, three sons, John Blaisdell and his wife Maria of Billerica, Philip Blaisdell and his wife Lori of Pelham, NH the late Thomas Blaisdell and three grandchildren, Nicole, JJ and Lexi. He is also survived by four sisters, Nancy McKinnon and her husband Dave of Milford, NH, Norma Aberle and her husband Dave of Wilmington, AnneMarie Hadley and her husband Rick of Tewksbury, Mary Bergenheim and her husband Carl of Summerfield, FL, the late Patsy Pini and her husband Dennis of FL and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
BLAISDELL
Of Belmont, NH, formerly of Billerica and Wilmington, Nov. 3, George R. (Butch) Blaisdell Jr. Funeral Thursday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 5, 2019