Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Blaisdell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. (Butch) Blaisdell


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George R. (Butch) Blaisdell Obituary
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend

Belmont, NH

George R. (Butch) Blaisdell Jr., age 75, beloved husband of MaryLou (Boutwell) Blaisdell died Sunday at their home with his family by his side.

He was born in Woburn, January 3, 1944 a son of the late George R. and Katherine V. (Meade) Blaisdell and lived in Wilmington and Billerica before moving to Belmont, NH 20 years ago.

Butch proudly served in the US Navy and retried as a mechanic from the Gillette Corp. (Andover Division) in 1999 after 32 years.

Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter Laurie Blaisdell of Belmont NH, three sons, John Blaisdell and his wife Maria of Billerica, Philip Blaisdell and his wife Lori of Pelham, NH the late Thomas Blaisdell and three grandchildren, Nicole, JJ and Lexi. He is also survived by four sisters, Nancy McKinnon and her husband Dave of Milford, NH, Norma Aberle and her husband Dave of Wilmington, AnneMarie Hadley and her husband Rick of Tewksbury, Mary Bergenheim and her husband Carl of Summerfield, FL, the late Patsy Pini and her husband Dennis of FL and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

BLAISDELL

Of Belmont, NH, formerly of Billerica and Wilmington, Nov. 3, George R. (Butch) Blaisdell Jr. Funeral Thursday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.



View the online memorial for George R. (Butch) Blaisdell
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -