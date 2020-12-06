Korean War Navy Veteran; 86
WESTFORD - George R. Rondeau, 86, a resident of Westford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at a local healthcare facility. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie Aurea (Marcotte) Rondeau.
Born in Lowell on January 29, 1934, he was a son of the late Napoleon and Isabelle (Bureau) Rondeau.
George served with the United States Navy during the Korean War receiving the National Defense Service Medal.
He worked as a rollman for the Murray Printing Company of Westford prior to his retirement.
He enjoyed taking rides up the Maine Coast with his wife Marie and enjoyed going out to eat with his family.
One of his favorite pastimes was ten pin bowling and he bowled with several leagues over the years including the Murray Printing Bowling League.
George leaves five children, Susan Guillemette and her husband Donald of Westford, George "Rick" Rondeau and his wife Carol of Pepperell, Maria "Terry" Jacques of Pepperell, Rose Dewar and her husband Brad of Hubbardston and Joseph Rondeau and his fiancée Roseanne Viellette of Claremont, NH; a sister, Therese Groulx and her husband Ronald of Manchester, NH; eleven grandchildren, Michelle and Arthur Jacques, Nadine Rondeau, Meagan Reen and her husband Thomas, David Rondeau and his wife Sarah, Karen Rondeau, Adam, Erik and Scott Dewar, Meg Powers and her husband Kevin, Ryan Rondeau and his partner Sarah Traston; also eight great grandchildren; Orion Leen, Emma Rondeau, Connor, Emily, and Henry Reen, Oscar, Ophelia and Olive Rondeau.
It being his request, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: Cameron Senior Center, 20 Pleasant St., Westford, MA 01886. Services entrusted to the Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 N. Main St., Westford. For condolences, please visit www.westfordhealy.com View the online memorial for George R. Rondeau