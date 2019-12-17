|
|
George Richard Farmer
of Pepperell, MA; 83
George Richard Farmer, 83, of Pepperell, MA died unexpectedly on December 14, 2019. In addition to his wife of 57 years Dorothy (Dottie) Farmer, he was the loving father of Tracy Jones and her husband Steve of Peterborough, NH; Robin Reading and her husband Butch of Pepperell, MA. George took extreme pride in his four granddaughters: Megan Jones of Boston, MA; Tessa Reading of MA; Briana Jones of NH; and Emma Reading of MA. George is survived by his three brothers: Robert Farmer of Marlboro, MA and his wife Karin Farmer, James Farmer of Pepperell, MA, and Frederick Farmer of Pepperell, MA. As well as his predeceased sister Elizabeth (Betty) Holmes, and her husband Marty Holmes of Lancaster, PA.
Born on March 14, 1936, George was the son of the late Robert Farmer of Tewksbury, MA and Ethel (Tully) Farmer of Dunstable, MA. George was born in Nashua, NH during the "Great Flood" of 1936. George was a graduate of Pepperell High School and served proudly in the National Guard. He was stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina from October 1958 to May 1964 (where he often reminded us that Elvis Presley was also stationed). George was a respected machinist at Chandler Machine in Ayer, MA and then went on to work for Bemis Bag Company in Pepperell, MA where he retired after many years of service. George was a passionate golfer and member of the Groton Country Club as well as Monoosnock Country Club in Leominster MA. After retirement, George continued to keep busy starting his own sharpening business that serviced the surrounding local communities. He also became an avid collector of antique toys, relishing in finds of toys from his childhood.
FARMER - George R., of Pepperell. December 14, 2019. Calling hours will held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) PEPPERELL, MA on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 4 to 7 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. A Funeral Service will be held at the Dunstable Evangelical Congregational Church, 518 Main St., DUNSTABLE, MA on Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Pepperell. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 17, 2019