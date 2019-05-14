|
|
of Westford WESTFORD George A. Roach Jr. (Artie), age 82, beloved husband of Denise M. (Connolly) Roach, died Friday, May 10, at The Courville at Nashua with his family at his side.
He was born in Medford, February 21, 1937, a son of the late George A. and Marie G. (Loncich) Roach and was raised in Billerica. He lived in Lowell for many years and in Westford for the past 16 years.
After graduating from Salem State College, where he played on the Men's Soccer team, Artie taught 5th grade in Billerica for 37 years, most of them spent at the Ditson School where he had attended elementary school. He retired in 1999. He loved teaching and his class learned under his warm enthusiasm. He made learning fun while emphasizing respect and responsibility. He also coached Boys and then Girls Soccer at Billerica High School for many years. He was an active member of the Billerica Recreation Program and was best known for running the winter Floor Hockey Program at the old Ditson School for 52 years. In 2015 a stone was dedicated to honor Artie on the grounds of the old Ditson School for his 52 years of service to the youth of Billerica. He also was instrumental in starting the Lowell Youth Soccer Program in the early 1980's. Mr. Roach was a member of the Billerica Knights of Columbus and the Eastern Mass. Soccer Officials Association.
Besides his wife, Mr. Roach is survived by his daughters, Julie Coutu and her husband, Butch of Lowell, Jennifer Stec and CJ Barber of Dracut, Jessica Ruggiero and her husband, Peter of Lowell and his step children, Peter Agnes and his wife, Dana of Weston and Marita Gove and her husband, Michael of Medford. He leaves his beloved grandchildren: Christopher Coutu and his wife, Shannon, Kevin Coutu, Zachary and Jeremy Stec, L. Christian and Rowan Ruggiero, Will, Kaden and Lauren Agnes, Aurelia and Cecelia Gove, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Hertha Foresteire of Medford and his brothers, Thomas Roach of Ashby and Richard Roach of GA. He was predeceased by his sister, Marie Melendy. ROACH Of Billerica, May 10, George "Artie" Roach Jr. Visiting hours will be held Friday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 3-7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 North Main St., Westford at 9 am. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Billerica Scholarship Foundation, c/o Billerica Town Hall, 365 Boston Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Burial in Lowell Cemetery, Lowell. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for George "Artie" Roach
Published in Lowell Sun on May 14, 2019