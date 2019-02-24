George "Larry" Rourke

of Lowell



George Lawrence Rourke, 73, a lifelong resident of Lowell, MA died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his home.



Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late George and Dora (Maguire) Rourke. He graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1963.



He proudly served with the U.S. Marine Corp. during Vietnam War.



He retired from Boston Plumbers Union, Local 12 and was very proud of his work on the "Big Dig" in Boston.



He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church of Lowell, MA.



He was a member of the VFW Post 662 of Lowell. He enjoyed time with his friends at the Gaelic Club of Lowell.



He is survived by two brothers, Robert Rourke of Nashua, James and his wife Nancy Rourke of Townsend, a sister Dorothea Rourke- O'Regan of Stoneham, and many nieces and nephews.



He was the brother of the late Catherine Regan.



ROURKE - George "Larry" Rourke of Lowell, MA died Feb. 21, 2019. Visitation Wed. from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Memorials may be made in his name to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary