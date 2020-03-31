Lowell Sun Obituaries
George T. Schlehuber

George T. Schlehuber Obituary
formerly of Billerica, MA; 79

READING, MA

George T. Schlehuber, 79, of Reading, MA passed away on March 23rd at his home surrounded by his adoring family after a brief battle with cancer.

George was born and raised on Mission Hill in Roxbury, MA by his parents, Andrew and Dorothy (Otto) Schlehuber. He often spoke of his childhood memories and particularly his love of basketball. He was an outstanding basketball player widely considered by many to be one of the best players to come out of the City.

He and his wife of 55 years, Maureen moved to Billerica, MA where they would raise their three children, George, Laurie, and Jeff. He started his career as a lumber salesman and worked for several companies before starting his own business. He was truly a family man and loved gathering his family to share holidays, birthdays, and vacations. He and Maureen enjoyed seeing shows in Boston, time spent with friends, and fun weekends in New Hampshire. One of his most enjoyable family times was an annual fall trip to New Hampshire with his wife, children, and seven Grandchildren. His grandchildren were truly the loves of his life and he was their number one fan at any and all sporting and/or school events. They affectionately referred to him as "Coach George" as he always had some advice to offer. As a Dad, he was no different, a great listener always giving wise, fair, and measured advice.

Eventually he and Maureen moved to Reading, MA and resided in an In-Law with his daughter Laurie Marshall, her husband, Michael and their triplet boys Matt, Brian, and Nick up until the day he passed. He is also survived by his son George, his wife Katie and their sons, Ryan and Sean of Billerica; His son, Jeff, his wife Kristine and their children, Olivia and Drew of Billerica; His brother, Andrew and his wife Winifred of Roxbury, MA, his brother, Steven and his wife Patricia of Hyannis, MA and was pre-deceased by his sister, Carole Morris, brother Richard (Chubba), and his Nephew, Richie, in addition to many friends and several nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by all in the old Billerica neighborhood as he was like a Dad to many and kind to all.

The burial will be private and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.

Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 31, 2020
