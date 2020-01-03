Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:30 PM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
the Chapel at St. Joseph's Cemetery
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Georgette I. (Boutin) St. Onge


1928 - 2020
Georgette I. (Boutin) St. Onge Obituary
Loving mother, grandmother

and great-grandmother

DRACUT

Mrs. Georgette I. (Boutin) St. Onge, age 91, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 at a local healthcare facility. She was the wife of the late Normand J. St. Onge.

Born in Lowell on November 28, 1928 she was a daughter of the late Hercules and Laura (Sicard) Boutin.

She was educated in the Lowell school system and was a parishioner of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc Church.

Prior to her retirement, she worked in the cafeteria at the former St. Joseph's Hospital.

Georgette enjoyed playing cards, spending time at the beach and lake, but was most important to her was being surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving her are a son, Raymond N. St. Onge of Nashua; a daughter and son in law, Jeannine T. Matthews and her husband Robert of Dracut; three grandchildren, George McCarthy, Scott McCarthy and Shawn McCarthy; seven great grandchildren, Brandon, Briana, Taylor, Kaitlyn, Madelyn, Isabella and Alex; a sister in law Fleurette Boutin of Dracut; a brother-in-law, Martin Roy of Manchester, NH; also several nieces and nephews.

ST. ONGE

Georgette I. (Boutin) St. Onge. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. with a prayer service to take place at 1:30 pm. Committal services will be held on Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Georgette I. (Boutin) St. Onge
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 3, 2020
