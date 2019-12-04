Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Parish of Saint Rita
158 Mammoth Road
Lowell, MA
View Map
Georgette T. "Roy" Dupuis Obituary
1926 - 2019

BEDFORD, NH

Georgette T. "Roy" Dupuis, age 93, a former longtime resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 at Bedford Falls in Bedford, NH. She was the loving wife of Wilfred E. Dupuis with whom she had been married for 67 years.

Born in Lowell on May 18, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Henry J. and Grace (Caron) Roy.

She was a longtime communicant of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc Church and later the Parish of Saint Rita. She was also a longtime member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at both Churches.

Georgette was a hair stylist for many years at the former Joseph's of Lowell Salon.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, shopping with her sister and was always helping those in need.

Surviving her in addition to her husband are three sons and three daughters-in-law, Robert E. and West Dupuis of Chapel Hill, NC, Roger G and Debbie Dupuis of Chichester, NH and Norman P. and Lorrie Dupuis of Morrisville, VT; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Alison, Adam, Roger Jr., Kristi, Timothy and Grace; four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ethan, Morgan and Charrissa; two great-great-grandchildren, Gabriele and Patrick; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Gerald and Kathleen Roy of RI, Normand and Diane Roy of FL and Kim Roy of FL; also many nieces and nephews.

She was also the sister of the late Marguerite Campbell and her late husband Clarence, Pauline Boudreau and her late husband Paul and John Roy.

Dupuis

Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Drive, Tyngsborough on Friday morning from 9 to 11 am. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 12 noon in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal services in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rita Conference, P.O. Box 941, Lowell, MA 01853. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
