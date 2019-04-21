|
|
Georgia (Thomas) Flabouris
lifelong resident of Lowell; 77
LOWELL - Mrs. Georgia (Thomas) Flabouris, 77, passed away Tuesday April 16th at her home with her loving family by her side after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Georgia was born on March 15, 1942 in Macedonia, Greece a daughter of the late Sotirios and Ligeri (Tzioumis) Thomas.
She came to the United States in 1949 settling in Lowell with her family. Georgia was a lifelong resident educated through the Lowell schools graduating from Lowell High School in 1960. She was a Carney Medalist recipient at Lowell High.
Georgia worked for many years as a medical assistant for Dr Letsou's office in Lowell. And also worked on the weekends at the Olympia restaurant as a hostess.
She was a member of the Assumption Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Dracut. Her passion was to spend time with her family but also to cook. She enjoyed cooking recipes from many good cook books as well as from the cooking shows.
Georgia is survived by her loving husband, Christos Flabouris, two daughters, Sophia Flabouris, Marissa Flabouris and her partner Jason Silva; a son, Arthur Flabouris and his partner Paula Tzimos; two grandchildren, Christos and Konstantinos; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her two brothers, Charlie and Tom Thomas.
FLABOURIS - Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Monday, April 22nd from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Her funeral will take place on Tuesday at 9:00 am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Assumption of Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Dracut at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center,C/O Development office 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2019