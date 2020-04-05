Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Karamanolis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Karamanolis


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Karamanolis Obituary
TYNGSBORO, MA

Georgia (Tsaousis) Karamanolis, 93, died peacefully on April 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Georgia was the loving wife of the late Konstantinos, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage with.

Born in Kefalovriso, Messinia Greece on April 14,1926, she was the daughter of the late Vasili and Aggeliki Tsaousis. In 1969 Georgia migrated to Lowell, Massachusetts with her husband, Konstantinos and six children to pursue the American Dream for a better life for her children.

Georgia was a member of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of Dracut and enjoyed baking prosphora for her beloved church. In addition she loved making diples for her annual church festivals and spanakopita for her family and friends. After her retirement she enjoyed travelling back and forth to Greece and gardening. Above all, Georgia's most cherished time was spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who she adored.

Georgia is survived and will be deeply missed by her six children, Vasiliki Psikarakis and her later husband, Stelianos of Watertown. Peter Karamanolis and his wife Alexandra of Atlanta, GA, Eleni Tsianakas and her husband John of Tyngsboro, George Karamanolis and his wife Marina of Alabama, Joanna Houliaris and her husband Panagioti of Dracut, and James Karamanolis and his wife Leonela of Lowell; 15 grandchildren, Maria Matheos and her husband Theofilos, Georgia Tasiopoulos and her husband Evan, Panagioti Tsianakas and his wife Sophia, Elena Theofilopoulos and her husband Peter, Alexandra Lyons and her husband Daniel, John Houliaris, Konstantinos Karamanolis and his wife Amber, Georgina, Michael, Konstantinos, Anastasios, Gianna, Alex, Konstantinos and Aris Karamanolis. 12 great-grandchildren, Peter, Stephen, Alexia, Christos, Vasiliki, Eliana, Athan, Eleni, Yianni, Liliana, Peter, and Zoey. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters here in the United States, Greece, and Australia.

The Karamanolis family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Chrysoula for the tireless hours of care she lovingly showed to their mother.

Karamanolis

Due to the current Covid-19 health circumstances, Georgia's services are private. Her burial will take place in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence or memory please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



View the online memorial for Georgia Karamanolis
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -