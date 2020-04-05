|
TYNGSBORO, MA
Georgia (Tsaousis) Karamanolis, 93, died peacefully on April 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Georgia was the loving wife of the late Konstantinos, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage with.
Born in Kefalovriso, Messinia Greece on April 14,1926, she was the daughter of the late Vasili and Aggeliki Tsaousis. In 1969 Georgia migrated to Lowell, Massachusetts with her husband, Konstantinos and six children to pursue the American Dream for a better life for her children.
Georgia was a member of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of Dracut and enjoyed baking prosphora for her beloved church. In addition she loved making diples for her annual church festivals and spanakopita for her family and friends. After her retirement she enjoyed travelling back and forth to Greece and gardening. Above all, Georgia's most cherished time was spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who she adored.
Georgia is survived and will be deeply missed by her six children, Vasiliki Psikarakis and her later husband, Stelianos of Watertown. Peter Karamanolis and his wife Alexandra of Atlanta, GA, Eleni Tsianakas and her husband John of Tyngsboro, George Karamanolis and his wife Marina of Alabama, Joanna Houliaris and her husband Panagioti of Dracut, and James Karamanolis and his wife Leonela of Lowell; 15 grandchildren, Maria Matheos and her husband Theofilos, Georgia Tasiopoulos and her husband Evan, Panagioti Tsianakas and his wife Sophia, Elena Theofilopoulos and her husband Peter, Alexandra Lyons and her husband Daniel, John Houliaris, Konstantinos Karamanolis and his wife Amber, Georgina, Michael, Konstantinos, Anastasios, Gianna, Alex, Konstantinos and Aris Karamanolis. 12 great-grandchildren, Peter, Stephen, Alexia, Christos, Vasiliki, Eliana, Athan, Eleni, Yianni, Liliana, Peter, and Zoey. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters here in the United States, Greece, and Australia.
The Karamanolis family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Chrysoula for the tireless hours of care she lovingly showed to their mother.
Due to the current Covid-19 health circumstances, Georgia's services are private. Her burial will take place in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence or memory please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020