DRACUT- Georgia (Voulgaris) Neofotistos passed away at home on November 4th, 2020. She was 98 years old. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Angeliki (Ziavras) Voulgaris. She emigrated from Greece in May of 1947, making the voyage alone on the Saturnia and arriving at Ellis Island, where she was met by a distant relative from Lowell whom she had never met. Within a few weeks upon her arrival, she was introduced to George L. Neofotistos, a respected farmer from Dracut, whom she became engaged to and married, making her home in Dracut. Her initial plan was to pick the money that grew on trees in America and walk the streets paved in gold that she had heard about in Greece.
She went on to have six children and was very active at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. She served as President of the Philoptochos Society and was a proud member of the Pan Laconian Society as well, also having served as Secretary. She was a lifelong member of the International Institute of Lowell.
Prior to her arduous, solo journey to America, she worked in Nazi-occupied Athens. She often told a story how during the time most Athenians were starving, she would eat whatever she could to survive. She actually put on weight during that time, displaying the fighting spirit that she possessed throughout her life. After all, she was from Sparta, Greece. A true Spartan in every sense of the word.
Fiercely independent, she drove during the day until she was 94 years old. Occasionally, there were bumps and scratches on the fenders of her Honda that were always of unknown origin.
The past four years of her life she lived quietly at home and had the love and constant care of her family. Her family would also like to acknowledge the loving care extended to her by her caregivers, Magda Siotas, Victoria McMahon, Trish Maille, Iphigenia Xaros-Asian and Rena DeBrum.
She will be sorely missed and it's truly difficult to imagine life without her. She is survived by her five children, Angelina Ramos of Lowell, Peter G. Neofotistos of Lowell, Darlene Al-Basaleh and her husband Najem of Stanton, CA , Iris Malliaros and her husband George of Dracut and Arthur G. Neofotistos of Lowell and her brother John and his wife Eleni of No. Andover. She also has seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband George (1967), her daughter Anna (2018), her son-in-law Jose Ramos, two grandchildren Aaron and Miles Neofotistos and her siblings Giannoula Kalavitrinos and Stavroula Triantafilides and brother Peter Voulgaris.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Monday, November 9th from 9-11 am at the HOLY TRINITY GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell. Her Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 11 o'clock. Interment in Westlawn Cemetery.