Georgia (Screpetis) Xiggores


1926 - 2020
Georgia (Screpetis) Xiggores Obituary
of Dracut; 93

DRACUT

Georgia (Screpetis) Xiggores, age 93, of Dracut, passed away at her home on January 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Nicholas Xiggores, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage.

Born in Lowell, MA on August 4, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Evangelia (Floros) Screpetis. Georgia was a graduate of Dracut High School, and later went on to work for Wang Laboratories for many years before her retirement.

Georgia was well loved by all who knew her, and everyone affectionately called her YiaYia. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and all of her beloved pets.

Surviving Georgia are her three daughters, Christina Xiggores-Lemay and her husband Raymond of Cape Canaveral, FL. Debra Rowe and her husband Joseph of Dracut, and Susan Totton and her husband Vernon "Red" of Dracut; her grandchildren, Laurie Dowd, Sandra Gamache, Shannon Rowe, Deborah Pelletier, and Nicholas Totton; her five great-grandchildren; her six great-great-grandchildren; her family friends, Mary Rowe and James Richard, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Georgia was the sister of the late John Screpetis, Penny Liacopulos, and Bessie Natsios.

Xiggores

Friends and family may call at the DRACUT FUNERAL, HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Sunday, January 12th from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 13th at 9:45 a.m. at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Mammoth Rd., Dracut. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Georgia's honor to Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
