Devoted Science Teacher at Lowell High School for over 40 years LOWELL, MA Georgina B. "Betty" Kinney, a longtime resident of Lowell, died peacefully on March 26, 2019, at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell, aged 86 years.



Born in New Brunswick, Canada, October 8, 1932, a daughter of the late Guy and Georgina (Titterington) Kinney. She received her early education in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1950. Always ahead of her time, Betty was honored to be the only woman to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry at the Lowell Technological Institute in 1954.



Shortly after college, Betty moved to Chicago to work in the corporate world. Missing her hometown of Lowell, she returned to begin a teaching career at Lowell High School. For over 40 years, she inspired students to embrace physics, electronics, and chemistry with the same love and enthusiasm she herself shared for the sciences. After classes were out for the day, she volunteered as a cheerleading coach. A devoted educator, Betty even served as a substitute teacher for many years after retiring.



In her early years, she enjoyed family trips to Hampton and Salisbury beaches. Betty often visited family in New Brunswick, especially when the wild blueberries were in season. She enjoyed the adventure of discovering new blueberry patches, tending to her home, and gardening. She loved taking countryside road trips, forever on the lookout for local farm stands and other hidden gems along the way.



Betty will be remembered as a dedicated teacher who cared deeply about her students, as someone who loved her family dearly, and most certainly, for always taking the road less traveled.



She is survived by a brother, Guy Kinney of Camp Verde, Arizona, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and dear friends. She was the sister of the late Esther Kinney Elkins, Robert Kinney, and James Kinney.



