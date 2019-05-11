|
Georgina Lazu
Loving Mother and Abuela
Georgina Lazu, of Lowell, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her home in Lowell, aged 89 years.
Born in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, December 9, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Faustino and Ramona (La Boy) Lazu.
A devoted mother, she worked long hours on the family farm in Puerto Rico, while also raising her nine children. Georgina moved her family to Lowell from Puerto Rico in 1971, where she resided until her passing.
Georgina was a devout communicant of St. Patrick Church of Lowell.
A talented seamstress, she made beautiful clothing for her daughters and granddaughters. Also a fabulous cook, she was especially known for her delicious Arroz con Pollo. Sunday dinners were always special and not to be missed! She also enjoyed gardening, especially growing beautiful flowers.
Affectionately known as Abuela by all, she will always be remembered for her generous nature, kind ways, and devotion to her family.
She is survived by nine children, Fidelina Morales, Maria Ines Lazu, Emma R. Lazu Berrios, Andres Lazu, Epifania Lazu, Maria de Lourdes Rekelhoff, Gladys Peckham, Sotero Lazu, and Fernando Lazu, 22 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
LAZU - In Lowell, May 8, 2019. Georgina Lazu, of Lowell, aged 89 years. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Monday from 4 to 8 PM. Her Funeral Service will be held at St. Patrick Church, Lowell, on Tuesday at 10 AM. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment in Edson Cemetery, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Georgina's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 11, 2019