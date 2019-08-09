Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gerald Arthur Callbeck


1953 - 2019
Gerald Arthur Callbeck Obituary
of Pepperell, MA; 66

PEPPERELL

Gerald Arthur "Jerry" Callbeck, 66, of Pepperell, MA died unexpectedly on Monday, August 5th 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur W. and Frances (Nancy) Saulnier Callbeck and his niece, Krista G. Igou Atwell and her son Eddie G. Survivors include his son Christopher A., wife Danielle, and grandsons Thomas and Clayton, all of Maynard, MA, daughter Geralyn C. and grandson Devon, of Leominster, MA, and twin daughters Katie and her partner David I. Walsh III of Pepperell and Molly and her partner Brandon N. Casey of West Groton. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl A. and Robert G. Igou of Flat Rock, NC.

Prior to his recent retirement from WR Grace, he was an almost-40 year employee, starting as a tanker driver and ending his career as a devoted salesman to many customers and friends in the concrete business. In addition to his love for the industry he had a passion for all things motor related, from Harley Davidsons to classic cars (especially his beloved GTO) and NASCAR. Jerry was a great friend to all who knew him and he will be missed.

For those who choose, donations may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or at http://www2.heart.org/goto/geraldcallbeck.

CALLBECK

Gerald A. "Jerry", of Pepperell. August 5, 2019. Visiting hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Sunday, August 11 from 4 - 7 PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Gerald Arthur Callbeck
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
