Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church N. Chelmsford
Gerald Charles Tucke


Gerald Charles Tucke Obituary
of Chelmsford, Centerville, MA

and North Fort Myers Gerald Charles Tucke of Chelmsford, MA, Centerville, MA, and North Ft. Myers, FL. Passed away on Sunday, June 2nd at the age of 91. Gerald is survived by his beloved wife of almost 65 years Catherine Mallon Tucke, their four children and spouses Sheila Tucke and Philip Pears of Westford, Deborah and John Dupuis of Nashua,NH, Gerald and Susan Tucke of Tyngsboro, and Matthew and Patricia Tucke of Westwood, MA, eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Harold M. Tucke Jr., and his sister Doris Mahoney.

Gerald was born in Chelmsford, Ma on May 11, 1928 to Harold M. Tucke and Dora M. (Daigle) Tucke. He graduated from Keith Academy of Lowell, St. Anselm's College of Goffstown, NH. with a Bachelor's in English, and Fitchburg State with a Master's in Education.

Gerald served his country with the U.S Army in the Korean War and was the postmaster for the town of North Chelmsford from 1964 to 1988. He served on the Chelmsford School Committee and was chairman for ten years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Chelmsford Elks, and the American Legion. A staunch Democrat, he was active in politics throughout his life and was the Chairman of the Democratic Town Committee. He was an avid swimmer, you could find him doing laps at Craigville Beach on any day. He loved to laugh and make people laugh. Tucke Visiting hours Mon. 11am -12:30pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, a funeral Mass will follow at 1pm at St. John the Evangelist Church N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on June 6, 2019
