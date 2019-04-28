|
Loving Father, Grandfather,
Great-grandfather, Uncle and Friend BILLERICA Gerald D. Cohen, age 87, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth M. "Betty" Cohen died unexpectedly Friday at his home.
He was born in Boston, July 28, 1931 a son of the late Max M. and Nellie (Tatelbaun) Cohen and lived in Malden before moving to Billerica in 1961.
Mr. Cohen served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during the Korean War and worked as a driver and Linesman for the MBTA for over 30 years.
He is survived by two daughters, Jeri Cohen of Lowell and Linda Glover and her husband Wayne of Tampa, FL; two sons, William Robinson of Jacksonville, FL and Michael Robinson of Billerica as well as five grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. COHEN Of Billerica, formerly of Malden, unexpectedly April 26, Gerald D. Cohen. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 11 am – 1 pm, followed by a Graveside Service at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica at 1:30 pm. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019