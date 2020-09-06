Retired Billerica School Teacher
Billerica
Gerald "Jerry" E. Hunt, Age 87, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. (Titterington) Hunt died Thursday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington.
He was born in Chelmsford, March 3, 1933, a son of the late Bernard and Catherine (Preston) Hunt and was raised in Chelmsford and moved to Billerica in 1957. Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was employed as the Auto Shop Teacher at the Billerica Memorial High School for 29 years and also was a well-respected self-employed auto mechanic at his home. Jerry was greatly admired by the hundreds of students he taught over the years, many of whom went on to start careers in the automotive field. He was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed owning classic cars and enjoyed boating at their home in Paugus Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Brenda J. Hunt and her fiancé Richard Stecchi of Billerica; his son, Stephen G. Hunt and his wife Laura of Billerica; his brother, Dennis Hunt of Chelmsford; his sisters, Barbara Scalley of Woburn, Nancy McDevitt of Tewksbury and Margaret Whitney of Tewksbury; his grandsons, Thomas Hunt and his wife Christina Minasian Hunt of NH; Brian Hunt and his fiancé Tobias Bennett of Cambridge and his great-granddaughter Beatrice Hunt of NH. He was the grandfather of the late Daniel Hunt and brother of the late Estelle McCarthy, Eileen Lewis, Mary Claire Sullivan, Winifred Rutledge and Bernard Hunt.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Fox Hill Cemetery in Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
