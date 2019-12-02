Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Tareila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald E. Tareila


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald E. Tareila Obituary
Retired Tewksbury Hospital Storehouse Keeper

TEWKSBURY

Gerald E. "Jerry" Tareila, age 67, a longtime Tewksbury resident, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Born in Lowell on April 16, 1952, he was the son of Josephine A. (Dys)(Tareila) Linton, who survives him and resides in Tewksbury, and the late George Tareila.

Gerald was raised in Tewksbury, attended Tewksbury schools and graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School in 1972.

During his youth, he was a bicycle riding Lowell Sun delivery "paper boy" who proudly served his hundreds of customers, rain or shine.

He was very close to his cousin Walter (Tareila) and worked for him at the Wamesit Miniature Golf Course after school and on weekends. After his father's untimely passing, Walter becomes the father figure in Gerald's life, their bond deepened and lasted until Walter's passing in 2011.

Prior to his retirement, he worked for over 35 years at Tewksbury Hospital. His duties included making deliveries to the numerous departments at the hospital, allowing Gerald to become Jerry and developing many friendships with the employees.

Gerald enjoyed the companionship of his cat "Bingo", and playing various Massachusetts lottery games.

Besides his mother, family members include siblings, Gloria Novo of Lowell, Brenda E. Willette of Tewksbury, Philip E. Tareila of Tewksbury, and Norma Matley of Tewksbury; nieces and nephew, Lisa, Valorie, April, the late Melissa, Krista, and Philip Jr.; great nieces and nephew, Brittany, Kaylee, Isabelle, and Justin; his extended family, the Bowden family of Tewksbury; and close friends, Ron, and the late Mary Brown and Walter Tareila.

TARELIA

Gerald E. "Jerry". Calling hours are Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the MSPCA-Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, 260 Merrimack St., Ste. 400, Lawrence, MA 01843. www.farmeranddee.com



View the online memorial for Gerald E. Tareila
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -