Retired Tewksbury Hospital Storehouse Keeper
TEWKSBURY
Gerald E. "Jerry" Tareila, age 67, a longtime Tewksbury resident, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Born in Lowell on April 16, 1952, he was the son of Josephine A. (Dys)(Tareila) Linton, who survives him and resides in Tewksbury, and the late George Tareila.
Gerald was raised in Tewksbury, attended Tewksbury schools and graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School in 1972.
During his youth, he was a bicycle riding Lowell Sun delivery "paper boy" who proudly served his hundreds of customers, rain or shine.
He was very close to his cousin Walter (Tareila) and worked for him at the Wamesit Miniature Golf Course after school and on weekends. After his father's untimely passing, Walter becomes the father figure in Gerald's life, their bond deepened and lasted until Walter's passing in 2011.
Prior to his retirement, he worked for over 35 years at Tewksbury Hospital. His duties included making deliveries to the numerous departments at the hospital, allowing Gerald to become Jerry and developing many friendships with the employees.
Gerald enjoyed the companionship of his cat "Bingo", and playing various Massachusetts lottery games.
Besides his mother, family members include siblings, Gloria Novo of Lowell, Brenda E. Willette of Tewksbury, Philip E. Tareila of Tewksbury, and Norma Matley of Tewksbury; nieces and nephew, Lisa, Valorie, April, the late Melissa, Krista, and Philip Jr.; great nieces and nephew, Brittany, Kaylee, Isabelle, and Justin; his extended family, the Bowden family of Tewksbury; and close friends, Ron, and the late Mary Brown and Walter Tareila.
TARELIA
Gerald E. "Jerry". Calling hours are Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the MSPCA-Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, 260 Merrimack St., Ste. 400, Lawrence, MA 01843. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 2, 2019