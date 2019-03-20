Services Fay McCabe Funeral Home 105 Moore St Lowell , MA 01852 978-459-9222 Resources More Obituaries for Gerald McMahon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald F. McMahon

LOWELL - Gerald F. McMahon, Sr., 83, passed away on March 15, 2019. Jerry is now reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of 61 years, the late Frances D. "Fran" (Lavoie) McMahon who passed away 10 short months ago, and their daughter, Ellen M. (McMahon) (Surprenant) Gallagher who passed away on December 22, 2010.



Jerry was born in Lowell on August 8, 1935 to the late Francis and Irene (Johnson) McMahon. He took every opportunity to point out that he was the eighth child born on the eighth day of the eighth month. Jerry was raised in the Highlands and Back Central sections of Lowell and attended St. Peter's School and Lowell High School.



Growing up, Jerry and his brother Bob were close. Together they served in the Unites States Army from 1955-1958. During this time Jerry and Fran had a double wedding ceremony at Sacred Heart Church on July 1, 1956 with Jerry's brother Bob and Fran's sister, Audrey. They remained close and raised their families together. Jerry was Honorably Discharged from the Army at the rank of Specialist Third Class.



Jerry worked as a hydraulic testman at the various Raytheon locations, retiring after 36 years from the Andover plant. Jerry enjoyed all sports, whether it was playing pool, watching the Red Sox, the Patriots, or a boxing match. He also enjoyed attending the "Golden Gloves" at the Lowell Auditorium where he was a season ticket holder. Above all he loved being at and cheering on his grandchildren at their many sporting events. When he wasn't cheering them on or celebrating a milestone, he was calling to "check-in". Jerry was a very present and proud grandfather.



Jerry was known as someone who loved to interact with people. Whether it was a phone call, a chat on the front stoop, or a friendly exchange at the grocery store, he was always up for conversation. Even though he battled Alzheimer's for the past 10 years, he always greeted familiar faces (both old and new) with a bright smile and a wave. Even those who didn't know Jerry personally will miss his gregarious presence.



Jerry was dearly loved and will be missed by his family; his son Gerald F. "Jerry" McMahon, Jr. of Lowell, his daughters Judy Ann Gallagher and her husband Thomas of Lowell, Paula J. McMahon and her boyfriend Bob Bianchi of Stoneham, and his son-in-law Kevin Gallagher of Goffstown, NH; his five grandchildren, Danielle (Surprenant) Della Cioppa and her partner Lisa, Abbie (Gallagher) McCue and her husband Eric, Katie (Gallagher) Caldwell and her husband Jamie, Brian Gallagher and his wife Kaitlin, and Joseph Gallagher and his wife Rachel, his seven great-grandchildren; Madelyn, Kathryn, and Connor McCue, Aubree Caldwell, Meyer and Libby Gallagher, and Antonella Della Cioppa. He is also survived by his siblings; Robert McMahon, Shirley Mello and Irene Shaughnessy of Lowell, Esther Peavey of Tewksbury and his sisters-in-law, Cindy McMahon of Dracut, Linda and her husband Robert Rooney of Lowell, and his brother - in-law Leo "Buck" Lavoie of Arizona; many cousins, and nieces and nephews including Doreen, Bobby, Brian, Danny, Eddie, Bobby, Mikey, Kelly, and Tracy. Jerry was the brother of the late Francis "Mac" McMahon, George McMahon, Beverly Flood and Rita Burk and brother-in-law of the late Audrey McMahon, Ned Flood, Edward Burk, Alden Peavey, Leo Mello, Robert Shaughnessy, Edward and Rita Lavoie, Marie and Raymond Dupuis and Betty Lavoie.



The McMahon Family would like to gratefully acknowledge the staff at D'Youville for the exceptional care given to Jerry.



