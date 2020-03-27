|
Gerald F. "Gerry" Scanlon
longtime resident of Chelmsford; 76
Gerald F. "Gerry" Scanlon, 76, passed away peacefully in North Carolina on Wednesday March 11, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was the son of the late John and the late Bertha (Cullinan) Scanlon, and the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Coffey) Scanlon for 45 years. Gerry and his wife were longtime residents of Chelmsford.
He was born in Rome, New York but grew up in the Highlands section of Lowell. He was a proud graduate of St. Margaret's Grammar School, Keith Academy (1961), and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst (1966). He was honorably discharged from the Air Force before beginning his 40 year career with the Internal Revenue Service in its Boston and Stoneham offices.
Gerry will be remembered for his tireless work in charitable activities and membership in fraternal organizations, including the Lowell Lions Club, the Chelmsford Elks Club, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Knights of Columbus, where he served as the Grand Knight of the Lowell Council.
He was very proud of his Irish heritage, hosting Boston-area concerts featuring balladeer Paddy Reilly, and for over 20 years was an exhibitor at Irish festivals throughout New England and beyond.
He was very involved in his sons lives, attending every one of their athletic events and even coached many of their soccer, baseball, and basketball teams. He founded Lowell's Milltown Baseball Club which competed in the Amateur Athletic Union's national tournaments in the '90s.
Besides his wife Elizabeth, he is survived by his son Kevin (Shelley) and their children; Noah, Mary Frances, and William of Raleigh, North Carolina; and by his son Sean (Caitlin) and their daughter Sage of Alameda, California.
In addition, he is survived by his brother John (Jeanette) of Collingswood, New Jersey, his brother Dan (Anne) of Bronxville, New York, his sister Mary of San Diego, California, and his sister Elizabeth O'Donnell of Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Kevin O'Donnell.
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at Lowell's St. Margaret of Scotland Church at 10:00AM on Saturday, May 2nd.
Those wishing to make contributions in Gerry's name may do so to: The Paul Center for Learning, 39 Concord Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824 Or St. Margaret/Lowell Catholic Scholarship Fund, 530 Stevens St., Lowell, MA 01851.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 27, 2020