Gerald J. Avila, 75, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. He was a son of the late Fred and the late Ethel (Rapossa) Avila.
Born June 26, 1944, in Lowell, he was raised in the City, growing up on South Whipple Street. He was educated in the local schools, attending Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduating from Lowell High School.
Mr. Avila worked as for Courier Citizen before becoming affiliated with the University of Massachusetts at Lowell in the Maintenance Department. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Boston Sports Teams. He was a longtime member of the Lowell Lodge of Elks,BPOE # 87, Lowell, and was very active in the Lowell Senior Center where he made many friends.
His survivors include his sister, Gloria Boyle and her husband, William, of Avon; his brother, Richard Avila of Tewksbury; his several nieces and nephews as well as his 'Senior Center Family'. He was also the brother in law of the late Francine Avila.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 16, 2020